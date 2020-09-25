RL’s Featured Listings #24

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Newly renovated private pool penthouse in Bangtao

29,000,000 THB

The owner to exacting standards recently renovated this spacious penthouse unit. The apartment has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, one storage room and a powder room. Massive spaces both inside and outside, along with ample storage, keep the property open and clutter-free. The outdoor pool, bar with built-in BBQ and indoor/outdoor audio-visual system make it an entertainer’s dream. Nearby are Laguna Phuket, Boat Avenue, Porto De Phuket and many other lifestyle amenities.

Brand new private pool apartment

28,000,000 THB

With stunning views over Layan, this 265 sq.m sea view penthouse features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. An open-plan living, dining and kitchen area opens out towards the large deck and infinity pool with the stunning scenery and the Andaman Sea beyond. Owners will enjoy proximity to the ever-growing selection of lifestyle amenities in the area such as Porto De Phuket, Boat Avenue, Laguna Phuket, Blue Tree Phuket and more.

