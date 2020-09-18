RL’s Featured Listings #23

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Four-bedroom luxury villa near Layan Beach

48,500,000 THB
This four-bedroom, four-bathroom Balinese-style unit is a spacious 689 sq.m luxury villa built on 1,017 sq.m of land located only 1.2 km from Layan or Bangtao beach. Buyers can look forward to owning a villa built and maintained to exacting standards, large outdoor space, a private swimming pool and deck. Within 5-10 minutes drive from the property are lifestyle amenities such as the renowned Laguna Golf course, Boat Avenue and Porto De Phuket.

 

 

Three-bedroom luxury villa near Layan Beach

26,800,000 THB
The 390 sq.m three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa is built on 705 sq.m of land, only 1.2 km from Layan or Bangtao Beach. The Balinese style villa offers a private swimming pool, terrace, sun deck and a car park. The unit is inside a luxury property development, offering owners a quiet, secluded environment while being 5-10 minutes drive away from the nearest lifestyle destinations.

 

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

 

