RL’s Featured Listings #22

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

One to Two-bedroom condos in a new Bangtao development

Starting from 6,600,000 THB 

Starting from 62 sq.m, these one or two-bedroom condominium units are part of a new development just 200m from Bangtao beach and close to Boat Avenue, Laguna Phuket and Central’s Porto De Phuket. The complex is scheduled for completion in 2021. Facilities available to owners include a swimming pool, gym, sauna, parking area, a terrace and working space, kids playground and reception area.

Modern Topical condos in a new Kamala development

Starting from 3,400,000 THB

These one or two-bedroom condo units range from 32 sq.m to 58 sq.m and are part of a brand new development nestled in the hills between Kamala and Patong. The development architectural and interiors are designed in a modern tropical theme. Facilities include swimming pools, a restaurant, coffee shop, fitness centre, spa, mini-mart and a reception area.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


