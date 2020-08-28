RL’s Featured Listings #21

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Private Pool Villa in Bangtao

4,200,000 THB

This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom private pool villa is located 5 minutes from Bangtao beach. The 45 sq.m unit sits on 97 sq.m of land and is part of a meticulously manicured private development. Owners will enjoy the area’s inherent quietness, proximity to the beach and the nearby lifestyle facilities at Boat Avenue, Laguna Phuket and Porto De Phuket.

New Development Studio Apartment in Surin

4,500,000 THB

Part of a brand new development to be completed in 2022, this prime investment opportunity is a 45 sq.m studio unit 2-minutes from Surin Beach. The project sits in the Surin hillside, offering owners stunning sunset views over the Andaman. Investors will be spoilt for choice with the development’s facilities, which include a restaurant, fitness centre, kid’s club, co-living area, covered parking, meeting and conference rooms, spa, roof deck, a family mart and much more.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


