RL’s Featured Listings #20

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Single bedroom loft in Surin

6,900,000 THB 

With a spring-fed lake at the centre of the development and the hills of Cherngtalay in the background, this 82 s q.m loft apartment offers a sense of tranquillity for potential owners. The unit features one-bedroom and one-bathroom spread over two floors. Owners will enjoy views of the lake and the crystal-clear shared pool below, as well as proximity to Surin beach and the many lifestyle centres only minutes away.

Lake and Seaview loft in Laguna

4,950,000 THB

Open spaces, natural light and bright colours are the themes of this loft unit in Laguna. The 52 sq.m garden-access unit features one-bedroom, one-bathroom and comes fully furnished. Owners will enjoy the large shared pool, on-site restaurant, fitness centre, spa and access to Laguna Phuket’s 5-star resort facilities.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


Send this to a friend