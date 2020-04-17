RL’s Featured Listings #2

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you. This week’s selection is two stunning properties, both minutes from Bangtao Beach.

Modern Two-bedroom unit in Laguna

฿8,750,000

Luscious, green views and proximity to Bangtao beach await owners at this 7th floor unit of the luxurious Ocean Stone development. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment boasts 74 sqm of space, with access to the building’s two pools, indoor gym and a casual dining restaurant.

Loft Apartment in Laguna

฿9,750,000

This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit features sea views and access to 5-star resort facilities. Inside the Cassia Phuket residences, owners will enjoy the 62 sqm of space and the ease that comes with a hotel-managed residence set inside Asia’s finest integrated resort, Laguna Phuket.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Subscribe to the RL Newsletter for more premium property listings, real estate news and lifestyle tips straight to your inbox.