RL’s Featured Listings #2

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you. This week’s selection is two stunning properties, both minutes from Bangtao Beach.

Modern Two-bedroom unit in Laguna

 

฿8,750,000

Luscious, green views and proximity to Bangtao beach await owners at this 7th floor unit of the luxurious Ocean Stone development. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment boasts 74 sqm of space, with access to the building’s two pools, indoor gym and a casual dining restaurant.

 

 

Loft Apartment in Laguna

 

฿9,750,000

This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit features sea views and access to 5-star resort facilities. Inside the Cassia Phuket residences, owners will enjoy the 62 sqm of space and the ease that comes with a hotel-managed residence set inside Asia’s finest integrated resort, Laguna Phuket.

 

 

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


