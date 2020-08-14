RL’s Featured Listings #19

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Layan Beachfront Apartment

From 3,800,00 THB

Only 50m from the shores of Layan beach, these luxury apartments are part of a new luxury condo development. The studio, one-bedroom and three-bedroom residential or investment units feature built-in, fully equipped kitchens, with owners enjoying access to beachfront facilities, an on-site restaurant, daycare facilities, fitness room and the resort pool. Buyers will also receive 7% guaranteed returns per year for five years and a 115% buy-back option after five years.

Luxury Apartment on Naithon Beach

From 3,400,000 THB

Part of a brand new luxury living development 20m from Naithon beach, these one or two-bedroom condominium units are thoughtfully designed with open spaces and large windows for maximum natural light. Owners will receive 7% returns per annum while enjoying access to the development’s six swimming pools, high street, health and wellness facilities and much more.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com