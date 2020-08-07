RL’s Featured Listings #18

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on remarkable properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Luxury Apartment on Bangtao Beach

11,500,000 THB

This 329 sq.m unit is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment steps away from the white sandy shores of Bangtao beach. Features include a private garden, a spacious, modern and well-equipped kitchen and a private parking space. The manicured residential development is minutes away from a range of Thai and international restaurants, the greens of Laguna Golf Club, Boat Avenue and Porto De Phuket.

Five Bedroom Villa on Bangtao Beach

26,000,000 THB 

This spacious five-bedroom, six-bathroom villa has a built-up area of 800 sq.m on a 1200 sq.m land plot. Set in a private manicured garden, owners will revel in the cosy spaces, sizeable infinity-edge pool, entertainment area and high-end fittings and finishes. Nearby conveniences include Laguna Golf Club, several restaurants, Porto De Phuket and the Boat Avenue lifestyle centre.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


