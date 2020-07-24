RL’s Featured Listings #16

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Seaview Pool Villa in Ao Po

45,000,000 THB

Spread out on a 3,976 sq.m land plot, this luxurious six-bedroom villa features expansive sea views of Phang Nga bay and beyond. A 5-minute drive away is Ao Po Grand Marina. Thirty minutes will get you to Blue Canyon Golf and Country Club, and 40 minutes will get you to Central Phuket. In the surrounding areas are also several fine dining restaurants and lifestyle centres. Owners will enjoy the large private pool, open-air courtyard and built-in waterfall.

Seaview Pool Villa in Rawai

98,000,000 THB

This stunning, private escape is built on a 4,000 sq.m land plot and has a built-up area of 1,400 sq.m. The spacious, stand-alone villa features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a large private pool, terrace and sunbathing deck. 180-degree views over the east coast of Phuket allow for breathtaking sunset views, with open spaces and large windows filling the villa’s interior with light.

