RL’s Featured Listings #14

If you're scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL's featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Apartment in Andamaya

฿12,000,000

Nestled in the hills fronting Surin beach, this three-bedroom apartment is part of the soon to be completed Andamaya Surin Bay development. Owners will enjoy stunning views of Surin Beach and the Andaman Sea, as well as proximity to luxury lifestyle and convenience centres.

Private Pool Penthouse in Cherng Talay

฿25,750,000

Sitting at 500 sq.m, this is a spacious three-bedroom penthouse that sits atop the Cherng’Lay Condominium complex. Owners will enjoy the private pool, proximity to Porto De Phuket and Boat Avenue, Laguna Phuket and the sands of Bangtao beach.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Real Life Phuket

RL Phuket helps you get the best out of your life in Phuket by providing you with the best in Phuket's lifestyle, dining, events, art, culture, real estate, travel…and much, much more!


47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 84 84 55 111, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

