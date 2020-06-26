RL’s Featured Listings #12

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

One-Bedroom Apartment in Nai Harn

฿3,900,000

 

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is part of the Lago Luxury Condominium development in Nai Harn. In addition to being only a 10-minute walk from the gorgeous Nai Harn beach, owners will enjoy the development’s manicured garden, 52 m swimming pool, fitness room and kids club. 

One-Bedroom Apartment in Sea Condo Nai Harn

฿2,900,000

 

Nai Harn Sea Condominiums are only a few minutes from the gorgeous Nai Harn Beach. This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit offers owners 35 sq.m of space and access to the development’s swimming pool, spa, massage service and a well-stocked minimart. 

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

1

