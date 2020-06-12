RL’s Featured Listings #10

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Spacious land plots in Soi Pasak 1

 

Starting from ฿6,000,000
Six land plots are available in Soi Pasak 1, with sizes ranging from 480 sq.m to 485 sq.m. Bang Tao beach is a mere 10-minute drive, with lifestyle shopping destinations such as Porto De Phuket and Boat avenue only 5 minutes away.

Land Plots in Laguna

 

฿14,000,000
This selection of prime land plots bordering the greens of Laguna Golf boasts 800 sq.m of space. Inside the Laguna Phuket complex, the plots are a 5-minute drive to Bang Tao beach, with multiple fine dining restaurants, beach clubs and 5-star resort facilities also within close proximity.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


1

