RL’s Featured Listings #09

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

The Grand Villa – Royal Phuket Marina

The Grand Villa stands out from the crowd with it’s eight individual structures including four luxury satellite pavilions, the grand master villa, a sun deck, staff quarters and an enclosed garage. For the seafaring owner, the villa features two attached private berths for the sea-fairing investor.

Three-bedroom Apartment in Royal Phuket Marina

฿30,000,000

At 279.62 sq.m, this three-bedroom condo unit is as spacious as it is gorgeous. The unit is part of Royal Phuket Marina’s property offering, putting owners right inside one of the major luxury lifestyle hubs on the island. Owners will enjoy the 164.95 sq.m built-up area, the large terrace and access to the private-access pool.

