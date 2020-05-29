RL’s Featured Listings #08

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

3-Bedroom Pool Villa in Laguna Vista

฿23,000,000

Featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the 450 sq.m unit sits on a land plot of 576 sq.m. This magnificent private pool villa offers owners freehold ownership and access to Laguna Phuket’s many 5-star luxury resort facilities.

3-Bedroom Pool Villa in Laguna Fairway

฿21,000,000

Set on the edge of the internationally renowned Laguna Golf Phuket, this three-bedroom, three bathrooms double-storey unit has stunning views of the golf course. With 420 sq.m of space, the villa is spacious and airy, with a large private pool, manicured gardens and access to Laguna Phuket’s 5-star resort facilities.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


1

