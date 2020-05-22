RL’s Featured Listings #07

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Two-Bedroom Pool Villa in Bang Jo

฿ 7,000,000

This two-bedroom private pool villa is only a ten-minute drive from the popular Porto De Phuket and the white sands of Bang Tao beach. The 130 sq.m unit sits on a spacious 290 sq.m land plot, inside a manicured community with zero common area fees.

One-Bedroom Private Pool Residence Near Bang Tao Beach

฿ 4,200,000

This one-bedroom residence is 700m from the stunning Bang Tao beach. The unit is 54 sq.m on a 100sq.m land plot, inside The Residence and Spa Resort and offers owners a small private pool, luscious green common areas and a large parking space.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com