RL’s Featured Listings #07

If you’re scouring the market for good deals on awesome properties, look no further than RL’s featured listings! The dedicated real estate team at Railand Property hand-selects the best properties on offer just for you.

Two-Bedroom Pool Villa in Bang Jo

฿ 7,000,000

This two-bedroom private pool villa is only a ten-minute drive from the popular Porto De Phuket and the white sands of Bang Tao beach. The 130 sq.m unit sits on a spacious 290 sq.m land plot, inside a manicured community with zero common area fees.

One-Bedroom Private Pool Residence Near Bang Tao Beach

฿ 4,200,000

This one-bedroom residence is 700m from the stunning Bang Tao beach. The unit is 54 sq.m on a 100sq.m land plot, inside The Residence and Spa Resort and offers owners a small private pool, luscious green common areas and a large parking space.

For more information about any of the listed properties, Please contact 084 84 55 111, info@rl-property.com, or visit rl-property.com or rl-thailand.com

 

Avatar
Real Life Phuket

RL Phuket helps you get the best out of your life in Phuket by providing you with the best in Phuket’s lifestyle, dining, events, art, culture, real estate, travel…and much, much more!


