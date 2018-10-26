There are plenty of reasons to look to the Royal Phuket Marina when hunting for property in Phuket; it being the proud holder of the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Award bestowed by the British Yacht Harbour Association is just one.

First, there is the location. Marina’s 193 rai of a prime real estate is centrally located a short distance from Phuket’s shopping district, international schools and other conveniences, but at the same time secluded enough to avoid Phuket’s hustle and bustle and enjoy some tropical tranquillity.

Then there is its style — Mediterranean but with a distinctive Thai touch. From the tropical woods used in some of the construction, to the iconic shape of the Marina villa’s roofs, RPM is pleasing to the eye, especially to the backdrop of palms swaying in the wind and yachts bobbing on the water.

There are also the facilities – looking both inland and towards the sea. Located along the Fisherman’s Wharf-style waterfront promenade are shops, restaurants and service points. There’s a sports centre and tennis courts, office space and kids’ zone – and all of this easily reachable by foot.

And finally, there is the prestige. RPM is an address instantly associated with luxury. Some of the islands premier yachting events take place here, some of its most impressive yachts dock at its 110 wet berths and some of the best-known Phuketians make it their meeting place.

Sounds like a neighbourhood for you? We have just the place. An exquisite 3-bedroom waterfront apartment located at RPM. With a total area of 280 sqm – an indoor living area of 165 sqm plus an outdoor build-up terrace area 115 sqm, the apartment is conveniently located on the ground floor for easy access. What’s more, it comes fully decorated and furnished with designer pieces to match the prestigious location of the property. This impressive property is available, freehold, for THB 30,000,000.

To learn more contact Railand Property International Co., Ltd. at raisa@rl-property.com or +66 (081) 737 1687 (Viber, WhatsApp, Line)