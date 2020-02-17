Luxury Expert: Important Amenities – Yachting

 

Enhancing a destination’s positioning is of significant importance to its allure, and therefore to the value of its businesses and properties. Properties – be it hotels, resorts or privately owned villas – which are rented out to guests, are in turn of significant importance to the appeal of the destination.

Amenities and properties go hand in hand to define a property’s target guests – be it backpackers on a shoestring budget, higher-middle class families or high net worth individuals with bigger budgets to spare.

The case en vogue is the luxury yachting business. High-end marinas and events catering to high-end yachts attract a high-end crowd and higher spenders to Phuket’s shores. This demographic requires higher-end accommodations, which in turn will create better returns to the property owners and various business operations such as F&B, different services and retail.

 

Luxe yachting is one of the vital successful businesses that distinguish Phuket from many other competitors in the region. For example, on the beautiful island of Bali, there is not one proper marina; while in Phuket, there are multiple.

Outside of marinas, some events cater to luxe and sea-loving crowds. One such event is the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR). I have been fortunate to have been invited to these events since their inauguration four years ago.  In addition to good causes such as philanthropic efforts towards marine conservation, bringing like-minded people together, business networking and fun parties, the event makes Kata Rocks more attractive.

Kata Rocks Resort and Residences sit on a small cape between Kata and Kata Noi beaches, with a private jetty. And from the resort’s ocean-view terraces, guests can see the gleaming Andaman Sea with superyachts moored off the nearby island of Koh Phu. The Superyacht Rendezvous improves the resort’s image while enhancing its value with this spectacular event.

Alexander Karolik Shlaen
Alexander Karolik Shlaen

Alexander Karolik Shlaen, EMBA, is the founder of the Singapore-based Panache Management Pte Ltd which represents Aston Martin Interiors, Tonino Lamborghini Casa and Formitalia design lines in Asia. Panache Management is involved in real estate and technology investment projects and provides luxury interiors and design for exclusive real estate, private jets and super yachts. Shlaen has appeared in various regional and global media and has written the Luxury Expert columns of regional business magazines since 2009. He is also on the judges' panel for Asia Property Awards and is frequently sought to attend established business forums. Learn more on PanacheManage.com

