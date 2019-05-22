Freshly-launched Shambhala Grand Villa in High Demand

The two-bedroom pool villas belonging to the new Shambhala Grand Villa project in Cherng Talay were almost as popular with the guests of the sunset pool party, held at Anantara Layan Residence, as the freshly squeezed juices served at the event.

In total, 17 out of 22 available units have been booked, or 80% of the project. Buyers were swayed by the project’s large-size land plots of 360 to 600sqm and features such as underground power system for neat appearance or top security, delivered by 24h CCTV and security guards. The starting price per fully-furnished unit was set at 16.9 million baht.

Moreover, the buyers will be able to take advantage of a rental program with a guaranteed 6% returns for the first years. Shambhala villas are available both in freehold and leasehold options.

The first show unit will be revealed in June, with the construction set to begin in September and the project to be completed for the high season of 2020.

“We strongly believe that once the Shambhala Grand Villa are all done, it will be one of the best projects in term of value for investment and location, which is the closest residential project to Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket,” said Boon Yongsakul, chairman of Boat Pattana, the company behind the project.

For more information contact Boon Yongsakul on boon@boatpattana.com