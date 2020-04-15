Country living on the hillside

Mere minutes from the Heroine’s monument, heading towards Laguna, nestled in the hills of Baan Manick and looking over the serene, untouched mountains of northwestern Phuket, lies a truly unique development. This residential estate, once completed, will be home to only fifteen one or two-storey Villas with options of three to five-bedrooms.

All Villas have large, open-plan living and entertainment areas with rim-flow pools, which overlook the picturesque views of the surrounding Phuket mountains. This idyllic retreat is Manick Hillside Residential Estate; “Something very different in Phuket.”

Behind this stunning project is Khun Namfon Kanjanasaya – a well-known Phuketian with thirty plus projects in Phuket and the surrounding islands. Years of experience and her passion for nature, beauty, practicality and functionality shine through in the design of the villas and the overall development.

The architect behind the villas is Khun Peeti Sastrawaha, the managing director at the Bangkok-based firm Design 507. Khun Peeti spent many hours on-site to get the feel of the environment; inspiring the design of each unit to allow for maximum airflow, natural light and expansive views of the surrounding scenery.

Buyers have the option to purchase on-plan units, with the developer’s layout and interior-design package. Or, for the discerning buyer, work with the design and construction teams on an off-plan unit, making for a distinctive home with the buyer’s personal touch.

Villa M2 – currently on the market – is a prime example of the potential these villas have. The two-floor unit sits at the top of the development. It uses the bottom floor as a guest wing – complete with a mini kitchen, living area, shared terrace and three ensuite bedrooms each with a private terrace.

The top floor houses the master bedroom, large living and dining area, western-style kitchen, rim-flow pool and a full guest bathroom. Here, you’ll also find the bar, a covered living and dining area adjacent to the outdoor, modern industrial Thai kitchen.

Both the show unit and villa M2 interiors were custom-designed by a South African and current owner of Villa M2, Mrs Erna Pieterse. Along with Nawaphon (Note) Namwan of the local furniture design and manufacturer Crazy Fur, the team have created homes that you will not come across in Phuket.

“The environment dictates the interior design”, Erna said. By studying the surrounding landscape with the developer and architect, they were able to curate and design furniture and pieces that blend the interiors seamlessly with the surrounding environment. Warm tones, soft materials and colourful accents and textures all lend themselves to creating the atmosphere in these unique villas.

Manick Hillside villas range from 320-1380sqm on land plots ranging from 500 – 900sqm and can be bought on either lease or freehold. The development has 24hr security and is only 2km from the nearest main road, with international schools, leisure, lifestyle and shopping destinations within 10 minutes of the property.

Prices start from 22 Million for a single-storey, three-bed unit of around 380sqm. Medium, four-bedroom double-storey units of around 700sqm start at 43 Million, while the Grand Double 4-6 bedroom units of approximately 1250sqm start from 75 Million.

Viewing is by appointment only, so contact Keri (Kk) Van Velzen on 085 788 9700 or email kkvanv@icloud.com. Considering the current lockdown, you can also experience the villas on the Manick Hillside website through one of their amazing virtual tours.