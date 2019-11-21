Concierge Auctions Takes Villa Sawan To Auction

Within the 5-star Trisara Resort and nestled into the hillside, Villa Sawan is a luxuriously appointed hidden gem on Phuket’s west coast. Owners of this private property spared no expense in their vision of creating this opulent eight-bedroom ‘resort within a resort’. The property features unique western-facing views, lush tropical gardens and a restricted access beach in a private cove.

Experience the clear waters of the Andaman Sea with a dip down at the beach, or settle into the 25m infinity-edge pool for a relaxed afternoon. Entertain guests at any of the indoor or outdoor event spaces or enjoy a screening of your favourite movie in the private cinema. Whatever your desire, Villa Sawan is the perfect place to make your investment.

Concierge Auctions, in partnership with Prime Real Estate, are for the first time, taking this meticulously managed luxury property to auction. Agents looking to introduce their clients to the property are encouraged to complete the due diligence documents available online here, and follow the procedure to take part:

Register client Complete the Concierge Auctions Universal Bidder Registration (UBR) form Provide proof of funds – a letter from a Prime bank – the template can be provided Deposit USD$100,000 in Escrow Get connected with your experienced Concierge bidding assistant

The auction opens on December 6th and will run through to December 12th. Bidding will take place live in New York, with bidders also able to take part online through the concierge auctions website or mobile app, and via a secured telephone line with their bidding assistant.

For more information on this unique property and how to take part in the auction, visit conciergeauctions.com or contact the team:

Andrew Hunter (Concierge Auctions): +66 (0) 61 779 3450

Lyndon Phillips (Prime Real Estate): +66 (0) 87 893 5052