Baba Beach Club, Phuket: Exclusive Beach Club Hotel & Private Residences

Offering resort-style living of the highest quality, maximum privacy, and superior service, Baba Beach Club, Phuket is located on a 42 rai beachfront of the unspoiled Natai beach, north of Phuket. Managed and developed by the internationally acclaimed luxury pool villa hotel and residential estate, Sri Panwa, Baba Beach Club Phuket presents itself as a music lovers’ hotel, known for their live performance events by local talents and world-class DJs.

Designed to combine the iconic Chino-Portuguese style of Phuket with the colorful themes of Shanghai Tang creating an undeniable at-home vibe and a unique yet modern approach, Baba Beach Club Phuket is comprised of a beach club and beachfront hotel paired with an entertainment pool, Baba Beach Restaurant & Bar, Baba IKI, tropical lagoon water garden, fitness center, wedding and event space, in-room spa, and more.

Exclusive Five-bedroom Beachfront Villa on the unspoiled Natai Beach

The 5-bedroom Baba Beachfront Villa is a sight to behold. The sprawling complex merges luxury with beach-chic in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere, perfect for that long overdue gathering of friends and family. Each villa features a spacious yet functional design which creates the setting of a true vacation villa but with an undeniable at-home vibe. The sunset infinity pool faces the beach and the Andaman Sea, altogether creating the most spectacular backdrop from each villa.

The courtyard garden creates an oasis of tranquillity and calm within the villa. Residents are able to enjoy the sun by the pool while relaxing in the peaceful and cool surroundings of the courtyard garden.

The total land area of each beachfront villa is 1,400 sq. m.

