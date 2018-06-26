You open the living room sliding doors to let some fresh air in and that’s when it strikes you – the ocean breeze, the sound of crashing waves, the rays of setting sun. Nature pools you in, invites you to take a step outside… and you accept. You walk past the swimming pool, unlock the gate and the moment you take a step past it, your feet sink into the white sand of the beach, your eyes rest on the horizon, your mind enters a blue, oceanic state.

This is not just a dream, it’s a vision of what’s to come for the lucky owners of the apartments at Angsana Beachfront Residences – Banyan Tree Group’s first branded condominium in Thailand.

One unit, in particular, caught our attention, a THB 59,900,000 pool residence located on the ground floor. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a total area of 341 sqm, it’s a real beauty, and then it comes with a direct access to the beach, bringing the vision presented above closer to reality.

This and all the other properties making up the exclusive Angsana project have been designed in a uniquely Thai style, that blends traditional architecture with its lush, tropical surrounding and takes full advantage of its beachfront setting on Bang Tao Beach.

The project consists of two and three-bedroom units, with only two units per floor. Each residence offers expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces as well as a private swimming pool at the fringe of its broad terrace. Secure parking for residents and their guests is also provided.

But it’s not just what it is, it’s also where it is. Owning property set within Laguna Phuket complex comes with benefits – those who invest in Angsana Beachfront Residences

receive membership of the Sanctuary Club – a global network of more than 40 resorts and hotels, 60 spas and 80 retail galleries, as well as a Laguna Phuket Golf Club membership.

Angsana Phuket Resort will provide the owners with management support, along with an array of services and amenities, including villa hosts. Additionally, Angsana’s team of experts will help the owners reap maximum benefits through long and short-term rentals.

That’s a lot of value for a single project. But when you dream, why not dream big?

For more information send an email to info@rl-property.com, call +66 81 7371687 or visit rl-thailand.com