A Thing of Beauty – Botanica Luxury Villas

When architect and developer Attasit Incharooti sat down to design his dream project – Botanica Luxury Villas – he wanted to create a thing of beauty; one that would seamlessly blend Phuket’s natural appeal with his creative vision.

The moment you walk through the doorway of one of his villas, it strikes you how successful he was in his endeavour. The space you enter has a distinct aesthetic quality that fits within the island’s landscape perfectly – it’s tropical, it’s lush, it blends contemporary design with traditional elements, and above all – it’s welcoming.

This effect is largely due to the materials used throughout the project – natural wood, best exemplified by the slender columns supporting the terrace roof; natural stone tiles use in the outdoor spaces, all this helps build an organic connection between Botanica’s spaces and those inhabiting it. A cool colour pallet further boosts this connection by creating a calming, at-ease ambience.

Botanica Villas come in three to five bedrooms variants with usable areas from 265 to 700 sqm. These, however, are just numbers – what matters is the sensation of unrestrained, open space that they boast. Incharooti realized, that the purpose of a Phuket home is not to cut oneself off from the surrounding nature but to be able to experience it deeper, to enjoy it and the way the villas are designed to reflect this premonition.

The spacious indoors, with their high ceilings and panoramic windows, harmoniously connect with the lush-green outdoor areas; the infinity edge pool glimmers like a forest pond and all this natural beauty can be enjoyed in any weather, from the covered terrace. At Botanica, nature and architecture become one.

Botanica Luxury Villas launched in January 2018 and the 21 units will be completed by January 2020 and available under a freehold or leasehold titles. A rental management program is available with five years of guaranteed rental income.

For more information contact Botanica Villas Phuket : +66 98 394 7097, +66 81 893 2113 Fax :+66(0)76 528 854, info@botanicavillasphuket.com, botanicavillasphuket.com

