A Standout Property – Baan Kata Villa

Not all Phuket villas were created equal. For a property to stand out from the crowd on this one of a kind island, it has to meet a few conditions.

Firstly, there is the location – close to the beach and with a sea view. After all, this is what visitors from around the world come here for – the 3 “s” – the sand, the sea, the sun.

Secondly, there is the space – Phuket’s rapid development and an abundance of low-cost studio apartments make spacious real estate appreciate in value. A noteworthy villa has to have enough space for a large size pool, a garden and enough floor room for the owners and their guests.

And last but not least, there is the style – something classy and cosy at the same time, interiors that look great in the pictures but are also a pleasure to spend time in. Livability is the keyword.

A property that meets all the conditions mentioned above, stands on Phuket’s property market. Enter – Baan Kata.

Located between Kata and Kata Noi beaches, it offers unobstructed sea vistas and convenient access to shops, restaurants and other.

Set on a land plot of 870 sqm it has a building area of 550 sqm and a living area of 190 sqm – and that’s excluding the three balconies. It’s enough to comfortably fit in a garden, a storage room, a kitchen, a dining room, a 60sqm infinity edge pool with a deck, showers, toilets, and three bedrooms. There’s also a garage for two cars.

As for the design, you’ll feel right at home with natural wood prevalent in the interiors, vintage-style Asian furniture and a beautifully trimmed garden. Oh, and it comes furnished and equipped.

Indeed, a place to call home. And now, this beautiful villa is available for sale at 45.000000 THB.

For more information call 089 47 44 704 (Thai, English), 081 8934064 (French English) or send an email to info@theguidephuket.cvm