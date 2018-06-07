Relaxing walks on the beach, rooftop pool parties, sunset dinners, me time on the terrace – whatever you’re after, Phuket has it. You just need the right kind of property. These are five that caught our attention this week.

LUXURY SUNSET POOL VILLA ON LAYAN HILLS

At this magnificent Villa in Layan, every dinner is a sunset dinner as it offers some of the most spectacular vistas in the area. Standing on its terrace and gazing at the evening sky will fill you with wonder.

LOCATION: 1,8 km to Layan Beach beach

3 BEDROOMS / 3 BATHROOM

BUILD-UP AREA 595 m2 / LAND AREA 666 m2

POOL PENTHOUSE IN SURIN

Rooftop parties take on a new meaning when the rooftop is yours and comes with a pool. This spectacular penthouse is the best of both worlds – luxury of a pool villa with the convenience of an apartment building.

LOCATION: Surin, 600 m to the beach

3 BEDROOMS / 3 BATHROOMS

BUILT-UP AREA: 217 m2

FOREIGN FREEHOLD, EASILY RENTABLE

MODERN ZEN POOL VILLA IN HAI HARN

We love the way the clean, contemporary lines of this large size villa harmonise with the lush tropical surroundings. The name – Zen Villa – isn’t just for show – elements of Japanese interior design add to this villa’s unique character.

LOCATION: 1000 km to Nai Harn beach

3 BEDROOMS / 3 BATHROOMS

BUILD-UP AREA 325 m2 / LAND AREA 648 m2

BIG BEACHFRONT POOL VILLA ON LAYAN BEACH

If there’s one thing a villa in Phuket should have, it’s an easy access to the beach. This one does, being just stone’s throw away from the beautiful Layan. It’s 5 bedrooms and bathrooms come in a timeless traditional Thai style giving this property a wonderfully homely feel.

LOCATION: 150 m to Layan Beach

5 BEDROOMS / 5 BATHROOMS

BUILT-UP AREA: 897 m2

MOUNTAIN VIEW POOL VILLA IN KAMALA

Swimming or hiking? Why not both! This splendid villa not only has a generous pool but offers spectacular views of Kamala’s lush hillside, calling you with their natural beauty. Its modern interiors come fully furnished.

LOCATION: Kamala, 2,2 km to the beach

4 BEDROOMS / 3 BATHROOMS

BUILT-UP AREA 340 m2 / LAND AREA 668 m2

For more details contact Railand Property International on info@rl-property.com or +66 (84) 84 55 111 (WhatsApp, Viber, Line)