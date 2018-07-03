5 Phuket Properties That Turned Our Heads This Week

From villas  with stunning seavistas to exclusive apartments with private yacht “parking” – here are five Phuket properties that turned our heads this week.

Apartment in The Title Nay Yang Condominium

Apartment in The Title Nay Yang Condominium (1)

  • 1BDR, 39 sqm, ground floor
  • THB 3,400,000

A great investment opportunity as nearly all units are sold out in this project currently under construction. Unit placed on sale by the owner. Price includes a furniture package.

Deluxe SeaView Studios in the Peaks Residences Condominium, Kata Noi

Deluxe SeaView Studios in the Peaks Residences Condominium, Kata Noi

  • 35 sqm, ground floor
  • THB 5,400,000

An ocean-view, ground-floor studio sold by the owner. Walking distance from Kata Noi beach. Construction ends in 2020. Price includes a furniture package.

Apartments in Allamanda Laguna Phuket

Apartments in Allamanda Laguna Phuket

  • 1BDR, 82-85 sqm
  • Starting at THB 6,500,000

Set within the Allamanda Laguna Phuket project, 1 km away from Bang Tao beach in the heart of Laguna area, those apartments offer a sanctuary to those looking for peace and rejuvenation.

Townhouse in Laguna Park

Townhouse in Laguna Park

  • 2 BDR, 176 sqm, roof terrace
  • THB 8,700,000

Cozy, fully furnished family townhouse located in Laguna Phuket area, 1km away from the beach.  The compound includes a pool with children area and playground.

Apartment in Aquaminium Condominium R03oyal Phuket Marina

  • 3BDR, 280 sqm
  • THB 30,000,000

Tastefully decorated and fully furnished ground floor apartment in the prestigious Royal Phuket Marina, holder of 5 Gold Anchor Award bestowed by the British Yacht Harbor Association.

For more details contact Railand Property International                                            on info@rl-property.com or  +66 (84) 84 55 111 (WhatsApp, Viber, Line)

Railand_logo_RED_Renewed (Landscape)

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of the things he enjoys and writes about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

Sing up for our newsletter



47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 (0) 83 095 3843, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@RealLifePhuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend