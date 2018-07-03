5 Phuket Properties That Turned Our Heads This Week

From villas with stunning seavistas to exclusive apartments with private yacht “parking” – here are five Phuket properties that turned our heads this week.

Apartment in The Title Nay Yang Condominium

1BDR, 39 sqm, ground floor

THB 3,400,000

A great investment opportunity as nearly all units are sold out in this project currently under construction. Unit placed on sale by the owner. Price includes a furniture package.

Deluxe SeaView Studios in the Peaks Residences Condominium, Kata Noi

35 sqm, ground floor

THB 5,400,000

An ocean-view, ground-floor studio sold by the owner. Walking distance from Kata Noi beach. Construction ends in 2020. Price includes a furniture package.

Apartments in Allamanda Laguna Phuket

1BDR, 82-85 sqm

Starting at THB 6,500,000

Set within the Allamanda Laguna Phuket project, 1 km away from Bang Tao beach in the heart of Laguna area, those apartments offer a sanctuary to those looking for peace and rejuvenation.

Townhouse in Laguna Park

2 BDR, 176 sqm, roof terrace

THB 8,700,000

Cozy, fully furnished family townhouse located in Laguna Phuket area, 1km away from the beach. The compound includes a pool with children area and playground.

Apartment in Aquaminium Condominium R03oyal Phuket Marina

3BDR, 280 sqm

THB 30,000,000

Tastefully decorated and fully furnished ground floor apartment in the prestigious Royal Phuket Marina, holder of 5 Gold Anchor Award bestowed by the British Yacht Harbor Association.

