5 Phuket Properties That Turned Our Heads This Week

From villas with stunning seavistas to exclusive apartments with private yacht “parking” – here are five Phuket properties that turned our heads this week.
Apartment in The Title Nay Yang Condominium
- 1BDR, 39 sqm, ground floor
- THB 3,400,000
A great investment opportunity as nearly all units are sold out in this project currently under construction. Unit placed on sale by the owner. Price includes a furniture package.
Deluxe SeaView Studios in the Peaks Residences Condominium, Kata Noi
- 35 sqm, ground floor
- THB 5,400,000
An ocean-view, ground-floor studio sold by the owner. Walking distance from Kata Noi beach. Construction ends in 2020. Price includes a furniture package.
Apartments in Allamanda Laguna Phuket
- 1BDR, 82-85 sqm
- Starting at THB 6,500,000
Set within the Allamanda Laguna Phuket project, 1 km away from Bang Tao beach in the heart of Laguna area, those apartments offer a sanctuary to those looking for peace and rejuvenation.
Townhouse in Laguna Park
- 2 BDR, 176 sqm, roof terrace
- THB 8,700,000
Cozy, fully furnished family townhouse located in Laguna Phuket area, 1km away from the beach. The compound includes a pool with children area and playground.
Apartment in Aquaminium Condominium R03oyal Phuket Marina
- 3BDR, 280 sqm
- THB 30,000,000
Tastefully decorated and fully furnished ground floor apartment in the prestigious Royal Phuket Marina, holder of 5 Gold Anchor Award bestowed by the British Yacht Harbor Association.
For more details contact Railand Property International on info@rl-property.com or +66 (84) 84 55 111 (WhatsApp, Viber, Line)