Sorry, this entry is only available in Russian.

Symphony of Beauty


SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Случай конечно ,что называется, из ряда вон. Но он показал, что у авиакомпании Аэрофлот нет резервных бортов. Этот факт не в пользу Аэрофлота.

LEAVE A REPLY