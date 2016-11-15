►EVERY WEDNESDAY

► SPECIAL GUEST: Jenil (one of Asia’s top international DJs in Electronic Music today! )

Supported by: Dj Samatsky / KRAIZ / Ohh

★ ✮ BOOK your VIP table // Info line: ✮ ★

+66 (0) 89 87 04 594 / +66 (0) 76683030 / +66 (0) 980246369

// FREE ENTRY from 10PM //

Jenil emerged as one of the fastest growing artist in the dance music scene today.

Delivering a consistent flow of floor-filler tracks has gained him global notoriety. Making his works played

mostly by known DJs around the world. Jenil delivers a steady pace of high energy floor shaking music that keeps his audience begging for more. Highly recognized as a fantastic performer with an energetic stage presence, its no wonder stays in such high demand.

He played at prestigious nightclubs and festivals around Asia namely Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand & Cambodia with outstanding performances in UPJMA ADHOC, the biggest college party in Philippines & Mysterious World Music Festival, the biggest EDM festival in Malaysia where he also won the official remix for its festival anthem.

He has shared the decks with Miki Taka, Mari Ferrari, Marlo, Jorn Van Deyhoven, Max Graham, Headhunterz, Alvaro, Coone, Frontliner, Joey Dale, Joeysuki, Ran-D, Sean & Bobo, Visionaire, Apl De Ap, Billy The Kit, Da Candy, DVBBS, Mark Sixma, Nicole Chen, Jochen Miller, Tony Junior, Uberjakd, VINAI & Emma Hewitt.

Jenil was easily recognized of his talent outside the Philippines thus he became a member of 2 International DJ Groups based in Japan, PartyMasterz Int’l & Sound Force DJs based in Europe.

Jenil released his first original track “Evolution” last 2014 under Rewind Recordings out in Beatport, Spotify & iTunes. Supported by Diego Miranda (#70 DJ Mag Top100 Djs), DJs from Mars, DJ Kimkat, Teri Miko, Kronic, Stafford Brothers, Panic City, Reid Stefan, Reece Low. Recently, he released his bootleg of DVBBS & Dropgun feat. Sanjin – Pyramids, supported by DJ Bl3nd & DJ Anny.

He will soon release his first EP and collaborations with new artists under his own new label, Sora Recordings.

Jenil is featured in magazines like the prestigious DJ Mag ASEAN Issue #001, Real Life in Phuket, Smash The Club & MadhouseMNL.

Jenil is quickly climbing to the top, he is definitely the one to watch!

ILLUZION Show & Disco // 31 Bangla Ban Patong, Phuket.