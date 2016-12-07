Nicolas Sarcozy was caught on camera during his morning run in Bang Tao beach in Phuket this morning. Seems like his December visit to Phuket is private and secret. He was running near Baan Puri resort with two bodyguards. It was so nice to meet former French president in Phuket.

sarcosi2 sarcosi3

Photos: Leonid Palagin

 

