Don’t miss Oyster Festival on the 20th of January 2017 at White Box Phuket with DJ Shushukin, the best music in Phuket now from Russia. Special set Oyster and Champagne for all guests. www.whitebox.co.th booking 076346271 whitebox@ugolinigroup.com.

The White Box Restaurant of Phuket, is the quintessentially elegant, white-washed beachrestaurant in Phuket, attracting both tourists and locals alike. This Phuket restaurant offers an experience which blends the best fine French and Thai Cuisine on the island.