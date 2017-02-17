Meet Ocean Emerald – one of the most beautiful yachts in the world

If you were lucky enough to have visited the Thailand Yacht Show in December 2016 then you’ll most likely still have the image of this stunning super yacht stuck in your mind. Does the Ocean Emerald ring any bells? It was perhaps the most unusual and remarkable boat on display, in terms of its construction. The 134.51ft/41m custom motor yacht was built in 2006 by Rodriquez Yachts however the exhilarating exterior was the work of the renowned Foster + Partners. You are probably already aware of the work of the London based innovative architecture and design practice.

The prominent practice is headed by the famous Norman Foster; one of Britain’s most prolific architects of his generation. In 1999, he was awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize, often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture.

Since its opening in 1967 Foster + Partners have accrued an array of awards, including the prestigious Stirling Prize. Each one of the projects completed by the practice are masterpieces, some of which are huge landmarks, including City Hall in London, Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Metro Bilbao in Spain, Beijing airport in China, World Trade Centre in USA and many more. Picturing these landmarks, you’ll notice that the works constructed by Foster + Partners are ultramodern with a sense of style and hi-tech design. In one of the interviews Foster mentioned Russian architect Vladimir Shukhov as an idol of his. Indeed this is evident in Foster’s work, it appears he may have adopted some of the hi-tech styling from the Russian engineer, a good example of this would be the steel gridshell designs. Foster adopted this type of construction in such projects as St Mary Axe in London, Great Court at the British Museum, the Faculty of Law in University of Cambridge, UK, amongst others. If you were to visit their website you would see the array of grand-scale and extremely varied projects undertaken by them; it’s no wonder Foster’s yacht design is so innovative and attractive. The construction of Ocean Emerald was completed in 2009, she was built with an aluminium hull and an aluminium superstructure. She’s not alone either, she has two sisters to-date, Ocean Pearl and Ocean Sapphire and rumor has it a fourth is on its way!

