What makes Malaiwana Residences so unique?

The Malaiwana Residences development is brand new and offers contemporary luxurious living accommodation with highly sought-after sea-views all set within a natural environment. These properties are finished to an exceptional standard and only the highest quality of materials have been used. What is very appealing to investors is that the development is complete and the residences are ready to move in now.

What are Malaiwana Residences?

Malaiwana’s duplex residences offer 600m2 of luxurious indoor-outdoor living accommodation. This exclusive gated development of 12 properties is just a 5 minutes’ walk to the stunning Naithon Beach. Each spacious property boasts a double-height living area, 4 large bedroom suites, a stylish Italian kitchen with soft-close mechanisms to all drawers and doors and Siemens appliances throughout. There is an expansive covered entertaining area (perfect for rain or shine) which flanks the private infinity pool and looks out over the Andaman Sea. 24 hour security and onsite villa management both ensure owners have absolute peace-of-mind that their property is being looked all year round.

What makes Naithon beach so special?

Many of our owners are looking for peace and tranquility but with the convenience of easy access to transport and entertainment. Beautiful Naithon beach on Phuket’s most desirable west coast offers both space and serenity without being remote. Malaiwana Residences are set in a peaceful tropical paradise and offer the ultimate privacy. Phuket International Airport is only 15 minutes’ drive away from Naithon. UWC International School and Thanyapura Sports and Wellness complex are only 15 minutes’ away by car. Thanyapura offers the best sports facilities and coaching expertise in Asia. On site there are two Olympic sized swimming pools, a world-class gym, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, an athletics track, an award-winning organic restaurant, a mind training centre, a specialized medical centre and more. UWC Thailand is an international boarding and day school and offers a holistic educational programme and has just opened a brand new performing arts auditorium.

What activities are available nearby?

There is so much to do in the local Naithon area. Activities include snorkelling, diving, trekking, cycling, tennis and golf.

Do Malaiwana Residences owners receive any benefits or privileges?

Our Malaiwana Residences owners can receive exclusive owners’ benefits at the world-class Thanyapura Sports and Wellness complex. As a special owner’s privilege, Malaiwana residents can enjoy Trisara’s dining experiences, impressive brunches, spa treatments and gym facilities and receive exclusive discount privileges. The beautiful Trisara resort is only 5 minutes’ drive from Malaiwana.

For more information on Malaiwana Residences sales, please contact info@malaiwana.com or call +66 819565865.