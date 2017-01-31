Over 7,000 runners are set to take on Laguna Phuket Marathon, June 3-4, 2017

Runners from the world over are heading to Thailand this June to take on South East Asia’s favourite marathon. It’s no surprise that Phuket is home to one of the biggest athletic events in the region, it has an ever growing presence in the sporting world, from yacht racing to rugby. But the most eagerly anticipated event in Phuket’s sporting calendar is surely the Laguna Phuket Marathon, hosted by the luxurious resort, Laguna Phuket.

The 12th annual Laguna Phuket Marathon is set to welcome athletes from over 40 countries and is fast becoming an event not to be missed for many in the marathon world. This prominence, must partly, be down to the setting of the event. The course is set out through the stunning beachfront location of Laguna Phuket and the participants get to enjoy the facilities of the beautiful resort.

The event organizers, Go Adventure Asia, are kind enough to offer a few different distances for runners of different levels. With this said, even the 2km Kids Run might seem a bit daunting to many, especially in the heat and humidity of Phuket. Next up is the 5km Run and the 10.5km Run, all three of these shorter events are set to take place on Saturday, June 3. The main events are left for the following day, June 4, with the morning playing host to the Half Marathon (21.097km) and the Marathon (42.195km) following shortly after.

Organizers, Go Adventure Asia, are assisted by Sportstats Asia, who take care of all of the timing and results at the event, which is sanctioned by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.

Advanced ticket rates for the event will be available until February 28, 2017 and offer discounts of up to 22%. For more information, visit www.phuketmarathon.com/registration or head over to the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon, to get in on the discussions.