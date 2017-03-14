Hormones are chemical messengers in our body that impact our brain, heart, bones, muscles, and reproductive organs and are an essential part of the workings of every cell in the human body.
Symptom in female
PMS, anxiety, sleep problem, cyclical headache, difficult to lose weight, painful or lump at breast, vaginal dryness, night sweat, memory problem, hot flush, puffiness, bloating, cervical dysplasia, mood swing.
Symptom in male
Unexplained Weight change, loss of muscle, lower sex drive, fatigue, lower stamina, softer erections, hair loss, puffiness, bloating, prostate enlargement, headache, mood swing.
Hormone imbalances are caused by:
- Aging process
- obesity
- Higher than average levels of stress
- Poor food choices
- Inadequate sleep
- Taking synthetic hormones
- Toxin exposure
- Sedentary lifestyle (lack of movement or exercise)
How is the cause of hormone imbalance diagnosed?
Starting by doctor consultation, doctor will take all personal history, symptoms and lifestyle to find the possibilities factor that may affect your health.
Physical examination may detect some signs of abnormalities in your body. These abnormal findings may indicate specific cause of fatigue
Then doctor will request for investigations to get the diagnosis; hormone, complete blood count, nutrient, liver and kidney function. After getting the result doctor can set plan of treatment that specific to each patient.
Treatment of hormone imbalance
At Thanyapura, our medical doctor will discuss with you your health condition and result of comprehensive blood test. With this, our doctor will advise a treatment and lifestyle modification plan that will help you to fix the cause of fatigue.
- Doctor consultation
- Nutritionist consultation
- Diagnostic test for the cause of hormone imbalance
- Hormone balancing treatment
- Detox program
- Weight loss program
- Intravenous nutrition formula
- Stress management by life coach and mind training
- Lifestyle modification program; healthy diet, exercise, mind training
With our multidisciplinary approach to improve health condition and empower you to have healthy lifestyle. After complete our program, you will get the new healthier, happier within you.
About author
Narinthorn Surasinthon, MD, Thanyapura Integrative Health Center
Tel. 076-336-000 ext.5080, E-mail health.wellness@thanyapura.com