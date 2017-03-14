Hormones are chemical messengers in our body that impact our brain, heart, bones, muscles, and reproductive organs and are an essential part of the workings of every cell in the human body.

Symptom in female

PMS, anxiety, sleep problem, cyclical headache, difficult to lose weight, painful or lump at breast, vaginal dryness, night sweat, memory problem, hot flush, puffiness, bloating, cervical dysplasia, mood swing.

Symptom in male

Unexplained Weight change, loss of muscle, lower sex drive, fatigue, lower stamina, softer erections, hair loss, puffiness, bloating, prostate enlargement, headache, mood swing.

Hormone imbalances are caused by:

Aging process

obesity

Higher than average levels of stress

Poor food choices

Inadequate sleep

Taking synthetic hormones

Toxin exposure

Sedentary lifestyle (lack of movement or exercise)

How is the cause of hormone imbalance diagnosed?

Starting by doctor consultation, doctor will take all personal history, symptoms and lifestyle to find the possibilities factor that may affect your health.

Physical examination may detect some signs of abnormalities in your body. These abnormal findings may indicate specific cause of fatigue

Then doctor will request for investigations to get the diagnosis; hormone, complete blood count, nutrient, liver and kidney function. After getting the result doctor can set plan of treatment that specific to each patient.

Treatment of hormone imbalance

At Thanyapura, our medical doctor will discuss with you your health condition and result of comprehensive blood test. With this, our doctor will advise a treatment and lifestyle modification plan that will help you to fix the cause of fatigue.

Doctor consultation

Nutritionist consultation

Diagnostic test for the cause of hormone imbalance

Hormone balancing treatment

Detox program

Weight loss program

Intravenous nutrition formula

Stress management by life coach and mind training

Lifestyle modification program; healthy diet, exercise, mind training

With our multidisciplinary approach to improve health condition and empower you to have healthy lifestyle. After complete our program, you will get the new healthier, happier within you.

About author

Narinthorn Surasinthon, MD, Thanyapura Integrative Health Center

Tel. 076-336-000 ext.5080, E-mail health.wellness@thanyapura.com