Have you heard of the Phuket Smart City Policy? The aim of this recent thinking is to make Phuket as technologically advanced as possible. Last year the Phuket Smart City Innovation Park was opened at Saphan Hin, and the latest steps are to introduce Wi-Fi hotspots to every major tourist beach on the island.

In a THB240 million project, set to roll out next month, over 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots are going to be popping up all over the beaches of Phuket. You may have noticed that Patong, Phuket Town and Saphan Hin already have a number of hotspots giving 100/25Mbps connections in a number of hotspots, but these spots are going to become more numerous and widespread throughout Phuket.

By the end of 2017, providing approval is granted by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, every major beach, every municipal office and tourism attraction will provide free Wi-Fi to all.

For Thai nationals you’ll be required to submit your ID card number and for non-Thais, a passport number will be required to get connected and then a simple registration via Facebook, Twitter, email or by phone will get you online.