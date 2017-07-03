It took two elephants, one barking dog, four tourists and one mahout to create an explosive concoction which resulted in four injured people and a lifelong lesson – elephants are not for riding.

The drama unfolded last Friday when four tourists from China went for an elephant ride in an elephant camp in Chalong. During the ride two elephants, ‘Giant’ and ‘Numchoke’, got startled by a barking dog, panicked and run amok.

First it was the mahout who fell of the animal’s back, injuring his own back in the process. The elephants then slipped and fell onto the muddy ground, throwing the tourists off too.

The injuries varied from sprains to chest pain and were treated in Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The elephant’s park owner promised to take cover the medical expenses incurred.