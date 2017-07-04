Less than seven per cent of Thai children wear helmets when riding on motorbikes with their parents. This means that every day, 93 per cent of kids across Thailand are risking their lives while traveling to and from school. That’s the bad news, the good one is that someone is trying to do something about it.

During a recent event jointly organized by Marriott International’s resorts in Phuket and held at Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort, 126 children from Baan Kata Elementary School gathered to learn about road safety and the importance of wearing a helmet when traveling by motorcycle.

During the event the children and teachers painted and took home a total of 175 motorbike helmets during the “Helmet Painting Campaign” CSR activity aiming to have a real impact in saving young lives.

Marriott International hotels taking part in the initiative included Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach, The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, The Naka Resort and JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa.