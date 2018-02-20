Who is Sii Eawsakul?

And why do you think you belong on the cover of a magazine?

(laughs) I don’t know and I don’t know why I put myself in that position.

Well, I know why! It’s because you’re connected to Phuket, and we are a magazine about people, whose life is affected by Phuket and who, in turn, affect Phuket.

You know, this word “connected”, I used to enjoy it. Both in real life and, for example, on social media. But now, I’m trying hard to use it less and care less about how people may perceive me, as there is only one version of me. You can call it confusion or maybe it’s just a part of growing up, but I just feel it’s sometimes overwhelming. It’s offline, it’s online and there is no more space left, no difference between personal and social life anymore.