Underwood vs Underwood

And what started you off on your way to Phuket and your current life?

My career launched with the World Expo in Australia in 1988. We did very well, creating a very popular series called ‘Human factor’. This lead to us going from one Expo to another, Seoul in Korea, Seville in Spain and so on. That’s how we started working internationally. We ended up in Thailand because a client of ours was aware of our contribution to the Expo and was doing Seacon Square in Bangkok. We got that job and later set up in Bangkok. And then, at the end of the 90s, we closed the factory in Bangkok and moved to Phuket.

You visited and worked in many places. What kept you here?

We moved after the financial crash in 1997 when it seemed that the only market that wasn’t affected as much, was tourism. So I had to decide whether I wanted to live on the outskirts of a big city or on a tropical island. So, I moved to Phuket and stayed. My children grew up here, went to school here and it’s been a good life.

Why did you consider Phuket the best place to stay?

Life is a series of events. And if you live somewhere where everything has become commonplace, where nothing ever happens that you don’t understand, it can get quite boring. So, when I came to Thailand, not knowing how to speak, read or write the language, which I still don’t, every day was exciting, just to solve little problems was a challenge.

While Australia felt so isolated, as an Asian central hub, Thailand has such a thriving international community. I got an opportunity to work with clients from all over the world, It’s certainly more of a stimulating environment here in Phuket.