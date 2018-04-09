Underwood vs Underwood, Part 2

And how does coming back feel?

I was in university in London prior to moving back to Phuket, so it took some readjustment coming back.

And how about coming to work with your father?

It was a bit rocky when I first started. It took a while before we started to get in sync and understand how we fit into each other’s process.

We still butt heads sometimes, but the projects are really stimulating and it’s something I’ve always imagined myself doing, creating these fantastic pieces. I’m passionate about the work we do and the truth is, I’m a bit of a workaholic.

And those headbutts – who wins those?

I‘d say it’s a 50/50 split. You have to exert a lot of humility and assertiveness in the equal measure because it’s the quality of the work that’s at stake. We often both have different ideas and the key to all this is to be as open-minded as possible. He has lots of experience in turning ideas into a reality. A lot of the time that’s the transition you have to overcome – from what it looks like on paper to when you have to actually build it. You have to translate it properly because you can have an incredible idea, but unless you know how to build effectively, it doesn’t make much sense. So, he and I can look at a project from two different perspectives and come to a compromise.

What is your perspective?

I mainly focus on concepts, visualizations, that sort of thing. I’m a bit of a computer nerd, that’s what I’ve learned at school – 3D modelling and such.