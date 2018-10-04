But the law is not something you just take up, it takes a lot of time, money and dedication, right?

Right, so I took a few years to earn some money, mostly in antique trade – most of my family were collectors so I had some experience in that area – and at the end of 1979, I decided to go to the USA to see what life was like there. I had a few friends in New York and that’s where I went to study law. I would study during the weekdays and drive a taxi on the weekend, which was a great school of life.

It was at that time that I met Saul, a very old, very well-known lawyer who originally came from Odessa. He invited me for tea, we started talking and I told him about my plans to become a lawyer, to which he replied that he was one. And when, in turn, I asked him where he worked, he pointed to a nearby building. I asked on which floor he worked and he told me that the whole building belonged to his firm. I was very surprised and a few minutes later I offered to work for him, for free, to which he replied: “You are a nice fellow and I think you’re a smart boy, but I have a counterproposal for you – not charge free, let’s say for 200 USD a week.” I was over the moon, a job in this huge company, a great pay, it was definitely my day! But then he looked at me and said: “I don’t think you understood me correctly, it’s not me who will be paying you 200 USD, you will be paying me to work at my company.” He explained that it was not him who needed my 200 USD, it was me who needed to pay it because nothing that is good comes for free. A few days later I started working for him as his personal assistant. I went all around the country and learned, in person, about the different kinds of law practice. And after a while, I decided that I wanted to be a family lawyer. So, on Saul’s suggestion, I did my MBA and was recruited by a big company and suddenly was making 120 thousand Dollars a year.