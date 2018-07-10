From the walls of his childhood room covered with his drawings to large chunks of Phuket’s land covered with lavish villas of his own design, Attasit Intarachooti never stopped chasing his dream. What changed, is the dream itself. It kept growing bigger.

I sat down to this interview with Attasit Intarachooti in one of his flagship Botanica Villas. And before we even started talking, I already had a feeling what kind of man I’ll be dealing with – you can say a lot about a person just by looking at their house.

The first impression? Big! In every dimension. Large open spaces, high ceilings, a pool perfectly suited not just for careless dipping but for swimming laps. A closer inspection revealed tastefully matched elements of interior design, high-quality materials, bespoke furniture. Here was a house of someone who dreams big and pays attention to detail.

So, did I read Attasit Intarachooti correctly? Keep on reading to find out.