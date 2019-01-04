Tropical Storm Pabuk

A storm is coming! And it might be quite a big one. Named Pabuk (Lao for giant catfish) it’s expect to affect southern Thailand, including the popular holiday resorts of Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan.

It isn’t however as bad as some intentional media claim. Tourists aren’t feeling Thailand – Pabuk will affect only 16 of 76 Thai provinces. It’s also not a cyclone or a typhoon, just a tropical storm.

That said, it’s no to be taken lightly. The the wind speed might reach 100 km/h and the waves in the Gulf of Thailand can be as high as 7m. Heavy rains are expected too. Parts of Nakhon Si Thammarart province have been evacuated, ferry connection to Koh Samui have been cancelled and so have flights in and from the island. Other airprots in Thailand’s south are on allert so better check the status of your flight if you’re planning air travel over the next few days.

Except for some cloudy skies Phuket remains unaffected at this moment, we will let you know if that changes.

Pabuk is expected to last until January 5-6 with the worst weather predicted for tonight. You can stay up to date with the latest resorts from the Thailand Meteorological Department here.