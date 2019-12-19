The Phuket Dream Continues

Contrary to an incorrect report, the management team of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa has emphasized that they are very much open for business and looking forward to an exciting and activity-filled New Year.

A report published in Singapore’s The Straits Times on December 18 announced that Castlewood Group, the company which owns Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa, had gone into liquidation. This report caused something of a stir in Thailand with local Phuket media outlet, The Thaiger, publishing an article stating that Castlewood Group’s flagship property on the Thai holiday island would fall victim to the liquidation.

However, Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa General Manager, Chris Adams, overturned these rumours this morning when he confirmed “The liquidation is for Castlewood’s Singapore assets only, and not its Thai assets. Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa is not being liquidated, and we are operating as normal.”

With the busy holiday season underway, Chris moved to allay any fears among guests – including those who have booked into the resort over the festive period – by adding, “We have been a strong performer in the Phuket market for the last four years, and we will continue to build our business for many years to come.”

Chris outlined the resort’s plans for the festive period: “We have heavy bookings for the high season. The team and I look forward to delivering the same professional service and exciting entertainment to our guests that we are renowned for.”

“Christmas Day Brunch is almost booked out and our Kandiland New Year Eve is filling fast,” added Chris. “Both promise to be fun-filled and action-packed events.”

Patsada Satthacharoen, Executive Assistant Manager – Marketing also confirmed this morning that it has several spectacular events planned for the holiday period, including international DJs, singers, dancers, fireworks displays and a world-class decoration theme throughout the beach club.