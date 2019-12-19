The Phuket Dream Continues

Contrary to an incorrect report, the management team of Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa has emphasized that they are very much open for business and looking forward to an exciting and activity-filled New Year.

Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa

A report published in Singapore’s The Straits Times on December 18 announced that Castlewood Group, the company which owns Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa, had gone into liquidation. This report caused something of a stir in Thailand with local Phuket media outlet, The Thaiger, publishing an article stating that Castlewood Group’s flagship property on the Thai holiday island would fall victim to the liquidation.

However, Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa General Manager, Chris Adams, overturned these rumours this morning when he confirmed “The liquidation is for Castlewood’s Singapore assets only, and not its Thai assets. Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa is not being liquidated, and we are operating as normal.” 

 

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next

 

With the busy holiday season underway, Chris moved to allay any fears among guests – including those who have booked into the resort over the festive period – by adding, “We have been a strong performer in the Phuket market for the last four years, and we will continue to build our business for many years to come.

Chris outlined the resort’s plans for the festive period: “We have heavy bookings for the high season. The team and I look forward to delivering the same professional service and exciting entertainment to our guests that we are renowned for.

Dream Beach Club

Christmas Day Brunch is almost booked out and our Kandiland New Year Eve is filling fast,” added Chris. “Both promise to be fun-filled and action-packed events.”

Patsada Satthacharoen, Executive Assistant Manager – Marketing also confirmed this morning that it has several spectacular events planned for the holiday period, including international DJs, singers, dancers, fireworks displays and a world-class decoration theme throughout the beach club.

Previous Post
Dream Beach Club’s Epic Festive Season
Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

RL MAGAZINE Latest Issue

Latest Issue

Click here to read online

RL Magazine is the only 100% Phuket focused lifestyle publication on the island accessible to both English and Russian language speakers. Grab your copy today in one of more than 300 locations across Phuket or read it online, here.

email: info@reallifephuket.com
Tel: +66 84 84 55 111
Fax: +66 76 32 44 48

The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday except for holidays.

Send this to a friend