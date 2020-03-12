The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts launches refreshed brand identity and Curated Journeys

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts launched its refreshed brand identity, reflecting its growth as a luxury boutique hotel group catering for guests looking for more authentic experiences. As part of the rebrand, the group has launched Curated Journeys – thematic travel itineraries for the discerning traveller.

The rebrand is aimed to create a stronger connection between the group’s properties across Europe and Asia through a united voice, look and feel, while highlighting its unique character as a stand-alone hospitality group. With a dedication to providing guest with world-class services, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts takes the personalised guest experience to new heights for business and leisure travellers.

The launch of the refreshed brand identity is a significant milestone for The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts Group which celebrates 20 years from the first property opening in Bali in 2000 to nine hotels, resorts and camps across Europe and Asia. The coming year will see three stunning new properties join the group’s portfolio with openings in Lisbon, Rome and Niseko.

Service Beyond Expectations

With more consistency across the group for greater brand resonance, guests can expect a seamless experience at all of the properties they visit. Meanwhile, they can still enjoy the nuances, quirks and unique personalities of each property.

Whether visiting the opulent 17th-century canal houses of The Pavilions Amsterdam, The Toren, experiencing a new concept of hospitality at the pioneering art hotel The Pavilions Rome, The First Arte, or embarking on an adventure at The Pavilions Mongolia’s secluded camp in Orkhon Valley National Park, guests will always experience the brand’s long-standing commitment to Service Beyond Expectations.

“Today is the start of an exciting new era for The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts – bringing our properties together under a united vision and brand identity while delivering our signature Service Beyond Expectations to each of our guests,” said Gordon Oldham, CEO of The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.

“At the same time, we are evolving with travellers’ changing preferences. We know their motivation for travel and the experiences they seek out are deeply personal – from feeling more connected to communities to pursuing romance, their passion for food or wellness. Through The Pavilions Curated Journeys, we’re delivering a bespoke travel experience, letting our guests be the hero of their own travel story, no matter the type of vacation they seek”.

We know their motivation for travel and the experiences they seek out are deeply personal

Introducing The Pavilions Curated Journeys

Curated Journeys are well-designed with eight different themes from Like a Boss, Just The Two Of Us, Into The Wild, We Are Family, Like A Chef, Feeling Good and Out Of Office to Haute Culture.

The Curated Journeys are made unique to each property and last between 3 to 5 days. They are designed by the hotel and resorts’ local experts to encompass an emotive experience for guests. The travel itineraries are crafted with the ethos that it’s not just about where guests want to go, but how they want to feel.

One of the highlighted journeys is the We Are Family itinerary at The Pavilions Himalayas, The Farm. All activities have been selected to keep families entertained and bring them closer together. Families get to choose to follow the itinerary in full or choose some activities to be the heroes of their own travel story.

"" 1 NEWSLETTER Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿ Your Name your full name Your Email a valid email SUBSCRIBE NOW Previous Next

Activities include teaching the whole family how to make delicious Nepali cuisine, including Momos (dumplings), cycling across the scenic landscape to Begnas Lake and Via Dobilla or bird watching in the Chisapani Forest with the Annapurna Mountain as a backdrop for the perfect family photo.

Foodies might be more interested in the Like A Chef journey in Rome, which would tantalise their taste buds with fine dining, food tours and a masterclass in making meatballs just like nonna.

Those who are in town for work can try the Like A Boss itinerary which caters to business travellers, helping them to maximise productivity during a work trip but also get the chance to discover the destination in their downtime.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.pavilionshotels.com/