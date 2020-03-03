Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon to support Phuket’s tourism

Fifteen thousand runners from more than 70 countries are expected to take part, with Supersports confirming a three-year title sponsorship.

The award-winning Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon will take place for the fifteenth time on the 13th and 14th June at Laguna Phuket. The event is expected to welcome 15,000+ runners from 70+ countries in its first iteration with Supersports as a title sponsor. Supersports is one of Thailand’s leading retailers of sportswear, shoes and equipment. The brand is synonymous with “Athleisure”.

The annual marathon is one of the foremost destination marathons in the Southeast Asia region, with 80% of participants coming from outside Phuket, and 20% from overseas. The event has proven to be an essential event for Phuket; contributing upwards of THB 291.58 million to the island’s economy in 2019 alone. With a strong family focus, the event has become a fun family vacation for participants, as they experience the island’s attractions before and after the event.

Roman Floesser, CEO of GAA events, the event organiser, pointed out the sharp increase in registrants despite the worldwide COVD-19 concerns. “…runners are committed to taking part, and we are working with our partners to ensure a safe and fun race for all. Event planning is on schedule, registrations continue to be received, and we are confident that more than 15,000 runners from around the world will take part this year.” He went on to say “We’re also extremely pleased to welcome Supersports as a title sponsor this year. They are very active in the running scene and are a well-recognised sports and lifestyle brand in Thailand.”

“We are excited to announce our three-year title sponsorship of the award-winning Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon. While we were one of the leaders in Thailand for sportswear and related products online and offline, the event provides us with a valuable opportunity to engage in a meaningful way with a broad demographic who enjoy healthy activities and actively wear “Athleisure” apparel. With up to 15,000 runners from all over the world expected to take part this year, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is the largest destination marathon of its kind in Thailand, and we are excited to be a part of it”, said the Omnichannel Customer Director of CRC Sports Marketing Department (operator of Supersports), Erlinda Petpisit.

The event will be held over two days, with runners choosing from six distances; the 2km Kids Run, 5km and 10km will take place on Saturday, June 13th as the sun sets. The Half Marathon (21.0975km), Marathon (42.195km) and Marathon Relay (42.195km) will take place on Sunday, June 14th as the sun rises. The scenic course will take runners through local villages, coconut plantations, the beachfront of Sirinat National Park and will start and finish at Laguna Grove, inside the award-winning Laguna Phuket complex.

“It’s an honour that the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon has been on runners’ wish lists for many years, and a delight to witness the steady growth of the running community in Thailand. The past few years have seen running events play a bigger role not only in promoting a healthy lifestyle, but also helping to raise awareness and funds for meaningful causes. Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon leads the way in both endeavours – very much in sync with Laguna Phuket’s operations” said Paul Wilson, SAVP – Group Director, Golf and Destination Sales and Marketing at Laguna Phuket.

Paul went on to say “I believe that Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon’s success as a leading sporting event in Asia Pacific and as a fundraising platform that has a positive impact on the local community, together with Laguna Phuket’s outstanding hospitality capacity, has significantly contributed to the resort’s ultimate recognition as “Best Sports Venue in Thailand” (November 2018) and “Honourable Contributor in Sports and Excercise” (December 2019).”

This June, Laguna Phuket will once again welcome thousands of runner s and spectators to the beautiful island of Phuket and the destination resort. Laguna Grove, the resort’s outdoor event space by the lagoon will be transformed into the stunning race event venue, with the newly launched ACES convention and exhibition space playing host to the pasta party, with both sites delighting participants with a memorable experience through exceptional hospitality.

Participants and runners will be encouraged to make the most of their time on the island by visiting the world-renowned attractions of Phuket, as well as joining in raising awareness and funds towards Laguna Phuket Foundation’s Children First Fund (CFF), in their support of more than 400 underprivileged children in seven orphanages in Phuket. To lend a helping hand now, you can make a direct donation upon registration for the race, or by contacting csr@lagunaphuket.com.

As Phuket’s largest sporting event and a top marathon major in Thailand, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon meets stringent international standards. The event is certified by IAAF AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) since the event’s inaugural race. The race is also a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.

To register, visit phuketmarathon.com/registration/, and for more information, visit their website, their Facebook page, follow their Instagram account or subscribe to their Youtube