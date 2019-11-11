Sole Mio Ground Breaking Ceremony – Photo Gallery

On November 6th, an official groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Sole Mio Condominium site, 200 metres from Bang Tao beach. The event signalled the start of construction for the long-awaited detox resort. A blessing ceremony took place at the edge of the property, with agents and guests joining in on the occasion.

The EIA approved the project is already 70% sold out, thanks to its unique positioning in the west-coast development market. Sole Mio boasts detox and cryosauna treatments, LPG massages and a professionally designed nutrition centre, to mention a few. Buyers enjoy a 7% guaranteed rental yield for 5 years, along with a stable 12 months a year income.

