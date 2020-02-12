RL’s latest issue is available now!

It has been a tremendous start to 2020. Already, we’ve had the Thailand Yacht Show pull investors and visitors from Thailand and the SEA region to Phuket, showcasing the island’s position as a premier yachting and lifestyle destination. InterContinental Phuket Resort officially opened to much acclaim, with its stunning design and idyllic setting. Then there’s the exciting lineup of events still in the works for the months to come.

We’ve just begun a new lunar year – the year of the rat. According to the zodiac animal descriptions, the rat is a witty, acute thinker, yet perfectly happy with a peaceful life. Despite our commonly held perceptions of this wise creature, perhaps these are characteristics we could all try to emulate.

In the months to come, we hope that you continue to make the best of what you have. Do your utmost in your work, spend time with your family, take care of yourself, and, of course, remember to see the brighter side of life.