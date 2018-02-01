RL Magazine – March issue is here!

Phuket is boring. No movie festivals, no theatre, no live music, except a DJ set here and there – there’s nothing to do here. Tourist attractions are for tourists, the beaches are for beach bums, the surf only graces us for a few months each year…and anyhow, surfing is for surfers. Phuket is boring.At least that’s what some people might tell you. To that, we say – intelligent, interesting people don’t get bored!

In this issue, we hang out with a whole bunch of interesting people – businessmen and women, chefs, photographers, realtors, musicians, yachties, architects, fashion designers…you name it!

What do they have in common? What connects them? It’s Phuket! And with people like them living and working here, it can never be boring!

 

Maciek Klimowicz

Editor-in-Chief

Maciek Klimowicz is the Editor in Cheif at Real Life Phuket. Food, wine, culture and travel are some of his favourite things to enjoy and write about - luckily Phuket provides plenty of all. Contact Maciek on editor@rl-phuket.com

