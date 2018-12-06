RL Magazine – Issue 53 is here!

Editorial

Everything is changing and nothing stays the same – most people grasp this fact of life. Yet when it comes to Phuket, many seem defiant, wishing it was otherwise and complaining that it isn’t. Who among us, living on the island, hasn’t heard some long-term resident whine about how bad things are now and how great they used to be?

You don’t say!? The earth doesn’t stand still and Phuket spins around with it? Of course, things change, of course, people come and go, of course, the island transforms. And no, it’s not only for the worse. In fact, if you pay attention, you’ll notice plenty of changes for the better.

I, for example, notice more 7Eleven cashiers asking me if I need a plastic bag with my shopping, more restaurants serving their drinks without plastic straws and more street-vendors using biodegradable containers. I see roads fixed, underpasses built, a new Airport terminal standing proud. I see more vegan choices on menus, more craft beers and ciders available, I even see the first Michelin star for a Phuket restaurant. I see more people making an effort and giving a damn.

And maybe we all should – make more effort and give a damn.  As we flip a page in the calendar and enter another year on the island, let’s all wish for a good one. And let’s be the change we want to see in Phuket

RL Magazine, Issue 53, December 2018 – January 2019 

