RL Magazine Issue 52 is here!

Editorial

It’s easy to forget that you live by the beach. A few months in Phuket and a routine kicks in, and too often it doesn’t include a regular visit to the beach. The beach? It’s just there, so why bother?

Do you want to know why? Exactly because it’s there! No hotel bookings needed, no flights across multiple time zones, no planning. Wherever in Phuket, you live, you can be at the beach in under 30 minutes.

Bothered by the monsoon weather? We say Phuket beaches in the rainy season often look better than when the skies clear out. The massive storm clouds rolling over up above, crashing waves rolling over down below, the beauty of nature in all its might. And then the sun comes out…

So, with this issue of RL Magazine, let us take you to the beach. The leisure, the cuisine, the art and the people we feature on these pages, are all inspired by the beaches and the sea that surround Phuket. Without them – the people, the sea, the beach – Phuket wouldn’t be the place it is. And what it is, is a place unlike any other.

RL Magazine, Issue 52, October-November 2018